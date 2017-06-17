close
Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan turns a 'Sardar' for Imtiaz Ali and Anushka Sharma!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's next starring Anushka Sharma 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is high on the buzz. The title of the film was announced lately and soon afterward, it started trended on social media big time.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 09:58
Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan turns a &#039;Sardar&#039; for Imtiaz Ali and Anushka Sharma!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's next starring Anushka Sharma 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is high on the buzz. The title of the film was announced lately and soon afterward, it started trended on social media big time.

In the flick, SRK apparently plays a character named Harry and Anushka plays Sejal. On Imtiaz Ali's birthday, the lead actress shared some pictures where SRK can be seen as a Sardar with a turban on his head.

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious reply to Twitter user is breaking the Internet!
MUST READ
Jab Harry Met Sejal: Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious reply to Twitter user is breaking the Internet!

We must say he looks super cute in that avatar. Even the first look posters of the film show Shah Rukh wearing a trademark steel Kada (Bangle) which is often sported by Sikhs and Punjabis.

Who knows King Khan might actually be seen in full turbaned look in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. After all, Imtiaz Ali's love for Punjab has been a dominant streak in his movies earlier.

The film is hitting the screens on August 4, 2017.

 

TAGS

Jab Harry Met SejalShah Rukh KhanAnushka SharmaImtiaz AliBollywoodSardarSikh

