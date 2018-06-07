हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani starts shooting for 'Anandwaa'

The actor will play the lead role in the film, which is an ode to Hrishikesh Mukherjee's cult classic Anand.  

Pic courtesy: @jackkybhagnani (Twitter)

Mumbai: Actor Jackky Bhagnani started shooting for the film Anandwaa on Thursday here.

The actor will play the lead role in the film, which is an ode to Hrishikesh Mukherjee's cult classic Anand. The 1971 film featured the late actor Rajesh Khanna and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"I am very excited to play this role. 'Anand' is such a poignant and beautiful film. I am honoured to be working for this project. The film requires a lot of sensitivity and what drew me to the script was how maturely the writing was handled. 

"I am sure the audience will love the film," Jackky said in a statement.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, "Anandwaa" explores the journey of a man who chooses to handle a life-altering situation with humour.

