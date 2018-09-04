हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez all set to romance Kartik Aaryan onscreen

The film will be an official Hindi remake of blockbuster 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party.  

Pic courtesy: @Asli_Jacqueline

Mumbai: After romancing industry heavyweights Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar onscreen, Jacqueline Fernadez is all set to share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in a film directed by Abhishek Jain.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share the news. The film will be an official Hindi remake of blockbuster 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party starring Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde and Achyuth Kumar in important roles.

Taran tweeted: "Jacqueline Fernandez in the Hindi remake of #Kannada smash hit #KirikParty... Stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead... Produced by Ajay Kapoor [in the pic with Jacqueline], Dheeraj Wadhawan and Vrithika Laykar... Directed by Abhishek Jain."

Kirik Party is a college campus romantic comedy film which was remade in Telugu as Kirrak Party this year starring Nikhil Siddharth, Simran Pareenja and Samyuktha Hegde in significant roles.

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most sought-after actors in the Tinsel Town these days. The dashing star made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's super-hit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Later he appeared in a film titled Akaash Vani a couple of years later followed in Kaanchi: The Unbreakable in 2014. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015 helped him claim his spot at the Box Office. In 2018, his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety too proved to be a super-hit. He has now been roped in by the makers of Luka Chuppi co-starring Kriti Sanon.

It will be interesting to see Kartik and Jacqueline's chemistry on screen.

