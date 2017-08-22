close
Jacqueline Fernandez confirms working with Salman Khan in 'Race 3'

 Salman Khan will be playing the lead in "Race 3" and the superstar will once again share the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 20:36
Jacqueline Fernandez confirms working with Salman Khan in &#039;Race 3&#039;

New Delhi: Salman Khan will be playing the lead in "Race 3" and the superstar will once again share the screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez.

The actors have previously worked together in 2014 movie "Kick" directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The 32-year-old actor, who was in the capital to promote her upcoming film "A Gentleman" told PTI, "After 'Judwaa 2' I am working on 'Drive', that is Tarun Mansukhani's next with Sushant (Singh Rajput) and then it is Salman's 'Race 3'."

While Salman, 51, has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead in the action-thriller, Jacqueline is not new to the franchise. She starred in the 2013's "Race 2".

Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films, but according to the reports choreographer-director Remo D' Souza has been roped in to helm the third movie. No formal announcements have been made yet.

"A Gentleman" featuring Sidharth Malhotra in double role will hit the theatres this Friday. 

Jacqueline Fernandez Salman Khan Race 3 Bollywood

