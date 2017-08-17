close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jacqueline Fernandez gears up for 'A Gentleman' with a brand new haircut!

Bollywood stunner Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for the release of her next 'A Gentleman' starring Sidharth Malhotra in a double role. The film is a romantic action thriller and the songs are a hit already.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 11:00
Jacqueline Fernandez gears up for &#039;A Gentleman&#039; with a brand new haircut!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for the release of her next 'A Gentleman' starring Sidharth Malhotra in a double role. The film is a romantic action thriller and the songs are a hit already.

Jackie recently shared a fresh photo on Instagram where she can be seen standing in front of a mirror with a brand new short haircut. The Sri Lankan beauty is looking extremely gorgeous and we can't really wait to watch 'A Gentleman'. She captioned the image as: "He said he liked my hair long so I cut it short #kavya#agentleman #25thaugust"

 'A Gentleman' has been directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. It is an action rom-com which shows Sid in a double role. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 25, 2017.

TAGS

Jacqueline FernandezA GentlemanSidharth MalhotraBollywood

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video