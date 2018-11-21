हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jacqueline Fernandez snapped with Kartik Aaryan at Ajay Kapoor's office: In Pics

This is the first time Jacqueline and Kartik have been paired together for a film and we believed that the audience is going to love this fresh pairing.

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: After romancing industry heavyweights Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar onscreen, Jacqueline Fernadez is all set to share screen space with current B-Town's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in a film directed by Abhishek Jain.

Recently, the two were snapped visiting film producer Ajay Kapoor's office in Juhu. While Jacqueline looked like a daisy in a matching white striped shirt and skirt, Kartik looked suave in black tee and denim with a new hair colour complementing his looks. 

Take a look at the photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Speaking about the project, the untitled film is the Hindi remake of 2016-released Kannada hit 'Kirik Party'. The Kannada campus romantic comedy was directed by Rishab Shetty and starred Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna. It chronicled the journey of engineering students. The story revolves around a gang of mischievous students who have just joined an engineering college. They belong to different streams of engineering but develop a bond while staying together in the hostel.

Notably, Sidharth Malhotra was initially considered by the makers for the lead role. However, he was reportedly dropped from the project as the makers were not too pleased with the Box Office results of his last few releases. Kartik, who has been on a roll after the humongous success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' was roped in as the lead actor. 

