Jacqueline Fernandez will impress you with her pole dance act in Salman Khan's 'Race 3'

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has a huge fan following and is widely appreciated for her impeccable dancing moves. The actress, whose last release Judwaa 2 was a blockbuster hit will now be seen in Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

Now, Jacky is a fitness freak and it's not just the regular gym or yoga which keeps her in shape. Her Instagram account has many pictures and videos of the Sri Lankan beauty acing her pole dance act right which also keeps her fit and fine.

The audience saw a glimpse of her pole dance skills in A Gentleman. She was paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the film. Looks like the makers of Race 3 are mighty impressed by Jacqueline's pole dance and are planning to add her act in the film as well.

IANS quoted ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza saying in a statement, “Jacqueline is a very hardworking girl. It is amazing to see what she has accomplished with the pole dance form in such a short span of time. We have all seen glimpses of her pole dance skills. Hence, we decided to include it in Race 3 and take it to the next level."

The actress reportedly underwent rigorous training for months to ace her pole dancing skills.

Race 3 brings back the magical jodi of Salman and Jacqueline after Kick.

The film is a third instalment of the hit Race franchise. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films. It will hit the theatres on Eid 2018.

(With IANS inputs)