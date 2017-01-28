Jagga Jasoos: Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's South Africa shoot diary! PIC
New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are soon going to be seen together on-screen in much delayed 'Jagga Jasoos'. The film is helmed by Anurag Basu and is slated to release on April 7, 2017.
'Jagga Jasoos' will mark the first film of the duo post their much-publicised alleged break-up in 2016. So, obviously, the fans are excited and want to see their chemistry on the reel.
The trailer of the film did give us major feels of a fantastical journey which awaits us yet leaving a lot to the imagination. The Disney touch is unmissable in 'Jagga Jasoos' and this will keep the buzz going.
Recently, one of the fan clubs of the actress posted a picture of the South Africa shoot of the film.
#JaggaJasoos Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif shooting in South Africa pic.twitter.com/NUHUDzWBjn
— Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) January 27, 2017
Also, Katrina posted a fresh still on Facebook where she can be seen wearing glasses.
