Jagga Jasoos: New poster brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif! - See pic

'Jagga Jasoos' will be releasing on July 14 this year. It has been produced by Anurag along with Ranbir and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The flick also features Saurabh Shukla in a key role.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 16:28
New Delhi: After the alleged breakup, rumoured former lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif reportedly started maintaining distance from each other. But, apparently, their upcoming Bollywood film 'Jagga Jasoos' has brought them back together for the promotions.

The filmmakers on Thursday released a new poster and the duo can be sharing the frame in it. The new glimpse will definitely make you more curious about the release of the Anurag Basu directorial.

TAGS

Jagga JasoosJagga Jasoos posterRanbir KapoorKatrina KaifAnurag Basu

