Jagga Jasoos: New poster brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif! - See pic

New Delhi: After the alleged breakup, rumoured former lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif reportedly started maintaining distance from each other. But, apparently, their upcoming Bollywood film 'Jagga Jasoos' has brought them back together for the promotions.

The filmmakers on Thursday released a new poster and the duo can be sharing the frame in it. The new glimpse will definitely make you more curious about the release of the Anurag Basu directorial.

Jagga ki duniya hai thodi unpredictable

but Shruti ke saath he can do the impossible! Welcome to the magical #WorldOfJaggapic.twitter.com/WlTOq1cZ8L — UTV Motion Pictures (@utvfilms) 15 June 2017

'Jagga Jasoos' will be releasing on July 14 this year. It has been produced by Anurag along with Ranbir and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The flick also features Saurabh Shukla in a key role.