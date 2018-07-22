हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's 'Dhadak' rakes in moolah internationally

'Dhadak' is an official remake of the Marathi Blockbuster film 'Sairat'.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter&#039;s &#039;Dhadak&#039; rakes in moolah internationally
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's 'Dhadak' is winning hearts already. The movie is close to earning Rs 20 Crore in the domestic market in just three days. Well, here's more good news for Janhvi and Ishaan as the movie has made quite an impression internationally as well! As per noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, newcomers generally don't have many takers internationally. However, 'Dhadak' has remained an exception.

Taran took to Twitter and wrote, “#Dhadak springs a pleasant surprise Overseas... Films starring newcomers, generally, find limited takers... But #Dhadak is an exception... Total: approx $ 858k [₹ 5.90 cr]...North America: $ 265kUAE-GCC: $ 322kUK-Ireland: $ 96k ANZ: $ 100kPakistan: $ 47k”

'Dhadak' is an official remake of the Marathi Blockbuster film 'Sairat'. The movie 'Sairat' starred newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. 'Sairat', helmed by Nagraj Manjule went on to become the biggest hit in the history of Marathi cinema by garnering over Rs 100 crores at the Box Office.

'Dhadak' is directed by Shashank Khaitan and released on July 20. It has been produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and stars Janhvi, Ishaan and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. The story is based on caste differences prevalent in Indian society.

For the unversed, Janhvi is the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Ishaan is actor Shahid Kapoor's half-brother.

Tags:
dhadakJanhvi KapoorIshaan KhatterBoney KapoorShahid KapoorDhadak collections international

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close