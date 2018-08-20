हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dostana 2' with Sidharth Malhotra?

However, it is still under process and no official word has been out as yet.

Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dostana 2' with Sidharth Malhotra?

New Delhi:

New Delhi: After the success of her maiden venture 'Dhadak', Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her second big project—Takht. She will once again be seen in a Dharma Productions outing which promises to be high on the buzzword owing to its incredible casting.

But before you start getting eager to know more about Janhvi's character in 'Takht', here comes another rumour. The pretty young actress will reportedly be seen in yet another Dharma venture. Yes! And it is going to be 'Dostana' sequel.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Janvhi will step into the shoes of desi girl Priyanka Chopra. And Sidharth Malhotra has been cast opposite her. However, the hunt for the third lead is still on.

Quoting a source, the report states that Karan Johar was keen on making the second part of the blockbuster hit 'Dostana' which released in 2008. The script has finally been locked. Janhvi and Sidharth's names have been finalised and the makers are currently looking for the third lead which will be a male.

Like the original, the sequel too will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

'Dostana' released in 2008 and featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Sushmita Mukherjee and Boman Irani played pivotal parts in the movie.

If the sequel gets made, then the audience will get to see a fresh pairing on-screen.

