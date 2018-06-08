हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter starrer 'Dhadak' trailer to release on this date

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 20, 2018. 

New Delhi: Legendary actress Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor's all gung-ho about her maiden venture 'Dhadak'. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is one of the most talked about ventures this year. It also marks the Bollywood debut of Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter.

'Dhadak' is eagerly awaited by Janhvi fans and to keep up with the buzz, the filmmaker took to Twitter and shared that it will be unveiled on June 11, 2018 (Monday). He wrote: "Dhadak Trailer is going live on Monday at 11am onwards. Experience the magic of immortal love! #Janhvi&Ishaan @shashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @zeestudios_ @dharmamovies #DhadakTraileronMonday."

The fresh poster from the film was also teased a day before. Check it out here: 

'Dhadak' has been directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is an official remake of Marathi hit venture 'Sairat' which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. The movie was a superhit and received a warm response from the audiences.

This year will also mark the debut of other star kids such as Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to name a few. 

