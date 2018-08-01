हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's 'Dhadak' crosses Rs 100 cr worldwide

The film released on July 20, 2018. 

New Delhi: The newcomers Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's maiden movie 'Dhadak' has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The film has entered the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club in worldwide collections.

The proud producer Karan Johar took to Twitter to break the happy news. He wrote: “DHADAK!!!!! Wins hearts globally !! 100 crore WORLDWIDE GROSS!!! A rare feat for a film with newcomers! So proud of Janhvi and Ishan! @ShashankKhaitan.”

The audiences have given their performances a thumbs up as is evident from the Box Office numbers. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film has managed to maintain its ground at the ticket counters.

'Dhadak' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is an official remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. However, 'Dhadak' has been set up at the backdrop of Rajasthan.

Ishaan steals the show as he aces his part of a young boy in love while Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in the movie. Besides Janhvi and Ishaan, the romantic drama features classic actor Ashutosh Rana in the lead role.

The film released on July 20, 2018. The movie has remained steady at the Box Office giving the newcomers—Janhvi and Ishaan their maiden hit.

 

 

