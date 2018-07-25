हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor ''thankful, grateful, blessed'' for 'Dhadak'

The star took to her Instagram account to thank everyone for their positive and overwhelming response while also sharing some fun behind-the-scenes photos of the team from the sets.  

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, extended her heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the team of the movie.

The star took to her Instagram account to thank everyone for their positive and overwhelming response while also sharing some fun behind-the-scenes photos of the team from the sets.

She wrote," Thankful, grateful, and blessed, for all of you, and because of all of you. #dhadak."

The 21-year-old star also posted photos of his co-star Ishaan Khatter, director Shashank Khaitan and other team members. Janhvi also shared a fun video of Shashank singing Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak is the official Hindi adaptation of the Marathi film Sairat (2016).

Meanwhile, the flick recorded an impressive first-weekend collection of Rs. 33.67 crore.

 

