John Abraham

John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz Pagalpanti to go on floors in January 2019

Anees Bazmee, who will be directing 'Pagalpanti', will be heading to London for the recce of the film.

John Abraham, Ileana D&#039;Cruz Pagalpanti to go on floors in January 2019

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who will be heading to London for the recce of his next movie 'Pagalpanti', says the casting is fresh and he is confident that their chemistry will work wonders.

"John has proved time and again that he is a bankable star and Ileana has done very interesting work even in her previous films. I have worked with them separately in my previous films but both of them will come together for the first time on-screen for 'Pagalpanti'. "I believe it is a fresh, unusual and vibrant pairing," Bazmee told IANS over email.

The shooting of 'Pagalpanti' is expected to kickstart in January 2019.

"The film will be shot in London. I am going for the recce in a few days time to close on the exact locations in London," Bazmee said, adding that as the title suggests itself, the movie is an out-and-out comedy.  The release date will be set eventually.

"My job is to make the film. Releasing it is the producer`s job. On a serious note, I am deciding with my producers about the same and will soon update all my well-wishers about the release date," he said.

Bazmee has worked previously with Ileana in 'Mubarakan' whereas he directed John in 'Welcome Back'.

On the work front, John Abraham is enjoying the success of 'Parmanu' and 'Satyameva Jayate'. Both the film performed well on the Box Office besides receiving a positive response from the audience.

