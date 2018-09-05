John Abraham-Mouni Roy wrap Romeo Akbar Walter

New Delhi: Actor John Abraham has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming spy thriller film titled 'RAW' aka 'Romeo Akbar Walter'.

The shooting of the film was completed on Tuesday as the makers shared a picture of a clapboard, WRAP written on it with yesterday's date 4th September.

It is to be noted that Sushant Singh Rajput was the original choice for the lead character in the film. In fact, the posters of the film featuring him was revealed on the social media and was well-received by the audience. Though later he walked out from the project and was replaced by John Abraham. The film also features television actress Mouni Roy opposite the handsome hunk.

'RAW' is set in the 1970's India and John portrays the character of a spy in the film. As per reports, he has donned 18 different looks in the film. The film has been produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal and is directed by Robbie Grewal of 'Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar' fame. It has been shot in Mumbai, Gujarat, Kashmir and Nepal.

John, who was last seen onscreen in 'Satyameva Jayate', is all set to commence the shooting of his forthcoming film 'Batla House' from November 1. Talking about the project, he said, "We will start workshops for the film from next week. We will start shooting of that film from November 1 and we will be finishing the film by 5th January."

In the film, John is likely to play the character of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the infamous 2008 Batla House Encounter case. It will be shot in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Nepal.