John Abraham, Nora recreate Sushmita Sen's iconic song Dilbar for Satyameva Jayate

New Delhi: John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' has recreated the modern version of the iconic 'Dilbar' song, originally picturised on former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and actor Sanjay Kapoor in the film 'Sirf Tum'.

"An epic song coming your way! I just finished shooting this beautiful iconic 1990s song 'Dilbar' with John Abraham! I'm so excited guys! I have a feeling you are going to love this one. Blessed," Nora tweeted.

The modern version of the song has an Arabic theme which will have Nora Fatehi doing steps of belly dancing. The song has been shot in Mumbai.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh too confirmed the news and wrote, "The hugely popular song from #SirfTum [filmed on Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor] - #Dilbar - recreated in #SatyamevaJayate... Filmed on John Abraham and Nora Fatehi... Directed by Milap Zaveri... Produced by TSeries and Emmay Entertainment... 15 Aug 2018 release."

Directed by Milap Zaveri, 'Satyameva Jayate' is a thriller film and also features Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma, and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles. The shooting for the film began on March 5 this year and the first look for the film was released on April 5.

Scheduled to release on August 15, the film will clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'.