Parmaanu

John Abraham’s Parmanu to digitally premier on ZEE5

ZEE5 has a rich bouquet of original content in six regional languages along with the latest blockbuster movies.

John Abraham’s Parmanu to digitally premier on ZEE5

Mumbai, 25th July 2018: After the successful web debut of Akshay Kumar’s Padman, ZEE5 - India’s largest multilingual digital entertainment destination will be releasing the widely-acclaimed John Abraham-starrer Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran on the platform on Monday, 25th July. Inspired by the real-life events of India’s second confidential nuclear test at Pokhran in 1998 under the leadership of India’s Missile Man, APJ Abdul Kalam, the film narrates the tale of Indian Army’s valour and patriotism. After its theatrical release in May 2018, the film will be available exclusively to viewers of ZEE5.

Watch the trailer here:

Download the App using the special offer: 2 months’ subscription @99/- only or @499/- for a year – special offer until 15th August.

ZEE5 has a wide repertoire of visual content including movies as well as web series under multiple genres including comedy, drama, thrillers, horror, biopics and so on. And Parmanu now introduces movies celebrating the valour and bravery of the country’s armed forces.

Manish Aggarwal, Business Head - ZEE5 India said, “Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas observed in the country to commemorate our brave armed forces, we are very proud to present this movie that brilliantly recreates an incident that, as Indians, makes our chests swell with pride. That this release times in with the death anniversary of the visionary himself – Dr. Kalam – only makes it more special.”

“We received a phenomenal response to the web debut of Padman. And given the reviews that Parmanu enjoyed on its release, we are confident that the movie will be a huge hit too. John is known to be an astute businessperson, and his faith in the reach that ZEE5 offers is encouraging,” he concluded.

On the digital premiere of Parmanu, John Abraham, who played the protagonist Capt. Ashwath Raina, said, “Parmanu is a very special film, and I am glad that it will now continue to live on in the digital space on ZEE5. I believe its digital debut is a fitting hat-tip to the man who has and continues to inspire us all – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.”

ZEE5 has a rich bouquet of original content in six regional languages along with the latest blockbuster movies. The platform will launch 20 originals in 2018 and will have 90+ shows by the end of March 2019.

With over 3,500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4,000+ music videos, 35+ theatre plays and 90+ LIVE TV Channels across 12 languages, ZEE5 presents a blend of unrivalled content offering for its

viewers worldwide. With ZEE5, the global content of Zindagi as a brand, which was widely appreciated across the country, has also been brought back for its loyal viewers.

Availability: The ZEE5 App can be downloaded from Google Play Store http://bit.ly/zee5 and iOS App Store http://bit.ly/zee5ios. Also available at www.zee5.com, as a Progressive Web App (PWA), and on Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick. ZEE5 also supports Chromecast.

Pricing: Freemium pricing model with both free and paid premium content (including Originals) to cater to a mix of audiences. Viewers who subscribe to the ZEE5 subscription pack will get access to the entire library of content at a special offer price of INR 99 per month or INR 499 for a year – special offer until 15th August

ParmaanuJohn AbrahamZee 5Kargil Vijay Diwas

