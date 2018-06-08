हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parmanu

John Abraham starrer 'Parmanu' stays steady at Box Office

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. 

John Abraham starrer &#039;Parmanu&#039; stays steady at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The hunk of an actor, John Abraham was recently seen in 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran' and the film has been received well by the audiences. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma has so far maintained its steady pace at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: "Pre-release issues, limited marketing and awareness, #IPL semi-finals and finals hitting its biz hard, yet #Parmanu is a SUCCESS STORY... [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 3.56 cr, Sun 4.53 cr, Mon 1.79 cr, Tue 1.64 cr, Wed 1.57 cr, Thu 1.28 cr. Total: ₹ 51.83 cr. India biz."

The story has been written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma. The film features John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Darshan Pandya to name a few. 'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2017, but got pushed ahead.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film is produced by Zee Studio and JA Entertainment. It hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

The viewers have given it a warm reception and the numbers are expected to go up in the coming days. With the film inching closer to hit the Rs 50 crore mark, it has already been a profitable venture for the makers.

Have you seen it yet?

Tags:
Parmanuparmanu box office collectionsparmanu collectionsJohn AbrahamDiana PentyBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close