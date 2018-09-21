हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
John Abraham

John Abraham unveils the first look poster of his upcoming film - See pic

The actor took to Twitter Friday to share the first look poster of the untitled film. 

John Abraham unveils the first look poster of his upcoming film - See pic
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: John Abraham is focussing on issues that are either socially/politically relevant. The hunk of an actor, who has had a great time at the Box Office with Parmanu and Satyamev Jayate this year, is all set to do a film on Batla House encounter.

The actor took to Twitter Friday to share the first look poster of the untitled film.  All we can see in the poster is the silhouette of the actor in a police uniform and words such as "encounter", "controversial cop", "Indian Mujahideen" etc written all over.

John wrote: "Every story has two points of view. One WRONG. The other RIGHT. But what if the lines are blurred? Very very blurred! (sic)."

The film directed by Nikhil Advani is slated to release on August 15 next year.

John recently completed shooting for RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) co-starring Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikander Kher. The film will hit theatres on March 15, 2019.

He will start shooting for the film on Batla House on November 1 and wrap up by the first week of January next year.

John, a model-turned-actor is also a film producer. He has produced films such as Vicky Donor, Madra Cafe, Rocky Handsome, Force 2, Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran and Marathi film Savita Damodar Paranjpe.

Tags:
John AbrahamJohn Abraham filmsBatla HouseBatla House encounterParmanuSatyamev Jayate

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close