John Abraham's Parmanu Box Office collection suffers due to IPL?

John Abraham's latest production 'Parmanu' has generated a lukewarm response at Box Office on its opening day. The film, which released on May 25, opened to Rs 4.82 crore on its first day.

According to industry experts, despite receiving positive reviews, the film's opening business suffered because of its limited promotion by the makers and the ongoing season of IPL 2018.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business collection of the film and wrote, "Limited promotions and IPL semi-final hits the biz of #Parmanu on Day 1… Yet, the wonderful word of mouth should help recover lost ground on Sat and Sun… Fri ₹ 4.82 cr [1935 screens]. India biz."

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear test conducted by Indian Army in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyukta Shaikh Chawla, the film also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Yogendra Tikku.

'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release December 8, 2017 but the makers pushed the date to avoid clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama 'Padmaavat'. However, the film got delayed further owing to conflicts between the producers of the film, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Kriarj entertainment.