Parmanu

John Abraham's 'Parmanu' Box Office report out!

The viewers have given it a warm reception.

New Delhi: Bollywood's hunk of an actor John Abraham has tasted success with 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran'. The film has done a decent business at the Box Office and has turned out to be a profitable hit venture for the makers. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The audience has liked the film and it's quite evident from the kind of response its got.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures.

The story has been written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma. The film features John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Darshan Pandya to name a few. 'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2017, but got pushed ahead.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film is produced by Zee Studio and JA Entertainment. It hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

The viewers have given it a warm reception as the numbers have gone up. And despite facing tough competition from blockbuster films such as 'Sanju' starring Ranbir Kapoor and 'Race 3' featuring Salman Khan, 'Parmanu' has managed to maintain its steady pace. 

