हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Parmanu

John Abraham's Parmanu faces stiff competition from Veere Di Wedding, registers a dip at Box Office

Starring John Abraham and Diana Penty in lead roles, Parmanu collected Rs 52.76 crore at the ticket counter. 

John Abraham&#039;s Parmanu faces stiff competition from Veere Di Wedding, registers a dip at Box Office
Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's tall and handsome John Abraham's act in 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' has been received well. The audiences have showered their love upon the venture and that has sent the ticket counters ringing.

The Abhishek Sharma's film, which had been maintaining its steady pace at the Box Office until last week, has been facing a stiff competition from 'Veere Di Wedding' that hit the screens on June 1. As per industry experts, the film has registered a dip on the third Friday of its release as it collected Rs 93 lakh. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures of the film. "#Parmanu registers a dip on third Fri... Biz should witness growth on third Sat and Sun [a similar pattern was witnessed in Weekend 1 and Weekend 2]… [Week 3] Fri 93 lakhs. Total: ₹ 52.76 cr. India biz." 

The film is said to have delivered a good show at the Box Office considering the niche genre the film belongs to. The film has now surpassed the total collection of '102 Not Out' and has become the eight highest grosser of this year. 

Padmaavat: Rs 166.50 crore
Raazi – Rs 118.24 crore
Baaghi 2: Rs 112.85 crore
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Rs 108.46 crore
Raid: Rs 103.07 crore
PadMan: Rs 82.10 crore
Veere Di Wedding: Rs 60.33 crore
Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran: Rs 52.76 crore
102 Not Out: Rs 51.79 crore
Hichki: Rs 46.17 crore

The story has been written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma. The film features John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Darshan Pandya to name a few. 'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2017, but got pushed ahead.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film is produced by Zee Studio and JA Entertainment. It hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

The viewers have given it a warm reception and the numbers are expected to go up in the coming days. With the film inching closer to hit the Rs 50 crore mark, it has already been a profitable venture for the makers.

Tags:
ParmanuParmanu Box Office collectionJohn AbrahamDiana PentyBoman IraniDarshan Pandya

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close