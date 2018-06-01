हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
John Abraham

John Abraham's Parmanu inches close to Rs 40 crore

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998.   

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: John Abraham's latest outing 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' has hit the right chord amongst the viewers. The film has managed to maintain its steady pace at the Box Office and the latest figures are solid proof it. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Despite being a weekday, 'Parmanu' has been able to maintain its momentum at the Box Office with the net collection of Rs 35.41 crore. 

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business collection of the film and wrote, "#Parmanu has a GOOD Week 1... Consistently steady biz on weekdays puts it in a comfortable position... Week 2 crucial [multiple films releasing today]… Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 3.81 cr, Wed 3.48 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: ₹ 35.41 cr. India biz." 

The film had generated a lukewarm response at Box Office on its opening day. 'Parmanu' had opened to Rs 4.82 crore on its first day. According to industry experts, despite receiving positive reviews, the film's initial business had suffered because of its limited promotion by the makers and the IPL 2018 season. 

However,  on day 2 of its release, the film witnessed a jump of 58% growth at the Box Office and collected Rs 7.64 crores

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear test conducted by Indian Army in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyukta Shaikh Chawla, it also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Yogendra Tikku.

The film was earlier slated to release December 8, 2017 but the makers pushed the date to avoid clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama 'Padmaavat'. However, the film got delayed further owing to conflicts between the producers of the film, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Kriarj entertainment. 

Meanwhile, actor-producer John will be seen in a couple of other films like 'Satyameva Jayate', 'Batla House' and 'RAW'.

