Parmanu

John Abraham's Parmanu inches closer to Rs 50 crore mark

The viewers have given it a warm reception and the numbers are expected to go up in the coming days.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's tall and handsome John Abraham's act in 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' has been received well. The audiences have showered their love upon the venture and that has sent the ticket counters ringing. The film directed by Abhishek Sharma has so far maintained its steady pace at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. "#Parmanu inches closer to ₹ 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 3.56 cr, Sun 4.53 cr, Mon 1.79 cr, Tue 1.64 cr. Total: ₹ 48.98 cr. India biz," he tweeted. 

The story has been written by Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Sheikh and Abhishek Sharma. The film features John Abraham, Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Darshan Pandya to name a few. 'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2017, but got pushed ahead.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film is produced by Zee Studio and JA Entertainment. It hit the screens on May 25, 2018.

The viewers have given it a warm reception and the numbers are expected to go up in the coming days. With the film inching closer to hit the Rs 50 crore mark, it has already been a profitable venture for the makers.

