John Abraham's Parmanu maintains strong grip at Box Office — Check out film's latest collection

New Delhi: John Abraham's latest outing 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' has hit the right chord amongst the viewers. The film has managed to maintain its steady pace at the Box Office and the latest figures are solid proof it. The film is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

The film witnessed a jump of 58% growth at the Box Office on Day 2 and collected Rs 7.64 crores on Saturday. Despite being a weekday, 'Parmanu' maintained strong grip at the Box Office collected Rs 3.48 crore on Wednesday. It now stands with the net collection of Rs 32.17 crore.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business collection of the film and wrote, "The positive word of mouth has come into play and that is converting into steady footfalls on weekdays... #Parmanu maintains a STRONG GRIP on Wed... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr, Sun 8.32 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 3.81 cr, Wed 3.48 cr. Total: ₹ 32.17 cr. India biz."

Interestingly, the film had generated a lukewarm response at Box Office on its opening day. 'Parmanu' had opened to Rs 4.82 crore on its first day. According to industry experts, despite receiving positive reviews, the film's initial business had suffered because of its limited promotion by the makers and the IPL 2018 season.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear test conducted by Indian Army in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyukta Shaikh Chawla, the film also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Yogendra Tikku.

'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release December 8, 2017 but the makers pushed the date to avoid clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama 'Padmaavat'. However, the film got delayed further owing to conflicts between the producers of the film, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Kriarj entertainment.