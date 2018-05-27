John Abraham's Parmanu witnesses 58.51% growth at Box Office after poor show

New Delhi: John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran' has shown excellent growth on the second day of its release.

The film witnessed a jump of 58% growth at the Box Office on Day 2 and collected Rs 7.64 crores on Saturday.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business collection of the film and wrote, "Solid word of mouth catches up... SUPERB 58.51% growth for #Parmanu on Day 2... Biz is likely to be affected today [evening onwards] due to IPL finals... A strong hold on Mon could make up for revenue loss... Fri 4.82 cr, Sat 7.64 cr. Total: ₹ 12.46 cr [1935 screens]. India biz."

As per Taran, the business of 'Parmanu' is likely to suffer again on Sunday due to IPL 2018 finale. The collection is expected to pick up again on Monday. The film stands with the net collection of Rs 12.46 crore.

Interestingly, the film had generated a lukewarm response at Box Office on its opening day. 'Parmanu' had opened to Rs 4.82 crore on its first day. According to industry experts, despite receiving positive reviews, the film's opening business suffered because of its limited promotion by the makers and the ongoing season of IPL 2018.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear test conducted by Indian Army in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyukta Shaikh Chawla, the film also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Yogendra Tikku.

'Parmanu' was earlier slated to release December 8, 2017 but the makers pushed the date to avoid clashing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic drama 'Padmaavat'. However, the film got delayed further owing to conflicts between the producers of the film, Abraham's JA Entertainment and Kriarj entertainment.