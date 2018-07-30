John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate lands in trouble, Shia community files complaint

New Delhi: A case has been registered against upcoming Bollywood movie 'Satyameva Jayate' by the Shia community in Hyderabad for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. As per the complainant, a 'Maatam' (mourning) scene in the film has hurt religious sentiments of a Muslim sect.

Shia community head, Nisar Hyder, said that a complaint was lodged in regard with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, V. Satyanarayana for further action.

"We have submitted the complaint against all those concerned in making Satymeva Jayate and hurting religious sentiments. We have requested that the filmmakers should immediately remove the Maatam (Mourning) clipping from the movie and then release it. It is clearly hurting the sentiments of Shia Muslims," said Hyder.

The DCP, while speaking to the media, said that immediate action will be taken in this regard.

"Shia community members have approached me and lodged a complaint against 'Satyameva Jayate' movie over a clipping of Maatam, which is hurting the sentiments of Shia Muslims. I immediately ordered Dabeerpura police to register an FIR and initiate necessary action," he said.

A case has been registered against the makers of the movie under sections 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), and 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The upcoming cop drama features John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 15, alongside Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' and Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika'.