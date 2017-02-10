‘Jolly LL.B 2’: Arshad Warsi not upset being replaced by Akshay Kumar
Mumbai: Actor Arshad Warsi, who played the lead in the 2013 courtroom drama ‘Jolly LLB’, is not upset over being replaced by Akshay Kumar for the second instalment.
Asked about his absence in the film's sequel, Arshad said: "No, I was not upset. I would not have been here if it was true."
Arshad was at a special screening of the film on Thursday night and said the ‘Rustom’ star is much better than he was.
"I knew the story but it was really fun to watch the film. I liked all the trauma and hassles in the film. The whole thing about a bad lawyer becoming a good lawyer was interesting. Akshay works 10 times better than me," added Arshad.
Others at the premiere were Tisca Chopra, Sayani Gupta, Athiya Shetty, Mukesh Bhatt and Anand L. Rai.
‘Jolly LLB 2’ is film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Raj Kummar Rao unveils the first poster look of 'Trapped'
- Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Naam Shabana' new POSTER alert!
- Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar's BIG screen debut is a Majid Majidi film! First look OUT
- 10 Bollywood pairings who have been cast as lovers as well as siblings
- Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ movie review: Here’s Bollywood’s verdict
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless