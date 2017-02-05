'Jolly LL.B 2' promotions: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi reach Dubai's Bollywood Parks

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday arrived at Dubai's Bollywood Parks in order to promote his upcoming release 'Jolly LL.B 2'. The 49-year-old star was accompanied by actress Huma Qureshi, who is paired opposite him in the movie.

“Team Jolly out & about Dubai today, just arrived at the @bollywoodparks...looking forward to seeing you guys #JollyLLB2InDubai,” Akki tweeted.

Akshay also posted an interesting photo online. In the image, he can be seen sharing the frame with the 'Badlapur' diva in front of the entry gate of the parks.

'Jolly LL.B 2', directed by Subhash Kapoor, will hit the silver screen on February 10 this year. It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.

Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor will be playing interesting roles in the flick.