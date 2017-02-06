'Jolly LL.B 2' promotions: Akshay Kumar reminisces 'good old' college days
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is not missing any opportunity to promote his upcoming film 'Jolly LL.B 2'. The 49-year-old star on Monday visited a college in NCR for the same. Interestingly, he was welcomed by a sea of fans at the venue.
"Reminiscing good old college days thanks to you guys...sharing some good moments spent with you all today #4DaysToJollyLLB2," Akki tweeted along with an interesting video.
In the clip, Akshay can be seen entertaining the crowd by performing to his hit song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'.
Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi will also be playing interesting roles in the film. 'Jolly LLB 2', directed by Subhash Kapoor, will hit the silver screens on February 10 this year.
Reminiscing good old college days thanks to you guys...sharing some good moments spent with you all today #4DaysToJollyLLB2 pic.twitter.com/6fDfm3nhzW
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2017
It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- 'Jolly LL.B 2' promotions: Akshay Kumar reminisces 'good old' college days
- Miley Cyrus performs Lakshmi puja
- 'Bigg Boss' season 10 contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar party together- Watch
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how he is prepping up for 'Manto'
- Important for filmmakers to be 'brave', says Shoojit Sircar
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how he is prepping up for 'Manto'
- Important for filmmakers to be 'brave', says Shoojit Sircar
- Phillauri trailer: Bollywood praises Anushka Sharma’s ‘bhoot’ avatar!
- ‘Munna Bhai’ Sanjay Dutt will be back; Rajkumar Hirani confirms third instalment!
- Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LL.B 2': This man is on a roll, says Hrithik Roshan