'Jolly LL.B 2' promotions: Akshay Kumar reminisces 'good old' college days

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is not missing any opportunity to promote his upcoming film 'Jolly LL.B 2'. The 49-year-old star on Monday visited a college in NCR for the same. Interestingly, he was welcomed by a sea of fans at the venue.

"Reminiscing good old college days thanks to you guys...sharing some good moments spent with you all today #4DaysToJollyLLB2," Akki tweeted along with an interesting video.

In the clip, Akshay can be seen entertaining the crowd by performing to his hit song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'.

Saurabh Shukla, Annu Kapoor and Huma Qureshi will also be playing interesting roles in the film. 'Jolly LLB 2', directed by Subhash Kapoor, will hit the silver screens on February 10 this year.

It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.