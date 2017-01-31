'Jolly LL.B 2' promotions: Akshay Kumar takes 'The Kapil Sharma Show' by storm
New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming release 'Jolly LL.B 2'. The 49-year-old actor will now be seen taking the humour quotient up a notch on ace comedian Kapil Sharma's popular television program 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
"Pushpa and I had a jolly good time today, arriving in true Jolly style! Don't forget to tune in this weekend for #JollyLLB2OnTKSS," Akki tweeted on Tuesday. Akshay also shared a photo in which he is sharing the frame with actress Huma Qureshi.
If the images from the shoot are to be judged, the forthcoming episode is expected to be a complete laugh riot.
Check out some interesting pictures from the episode shoot:
Jundaaaa time @akshaykumar @mishrasugandha #TKSS pic.twitter.com/AW4wfx4dG9
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 31 January 2017
Jolly llb is coming this weekend to crack the best case Eva! #TKSS @WhoSunilGrover @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/5bfG3NU8nF
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 31 January 2017
Yo yo! Jolly llb is here #TKSS @preeti_simoes @kingaliasgar @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/VcbNMUxFlq
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 31 January 2017
Coming this weekend.. jolly llb on #TKSS @akshaykumar @kikusharda @WhoSunilGrover @humq pic.twitter.com/V5jdIISGlS
— Neetisimoes (@neetisimoes) 31 January 2017
'Jolly LLB 2' will hit the silver screen on February 10 this year. The movie has been directed by Subhash Kapoor.
It is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.
