‘Jolly LL.B 2’: Reasons why you must watch Akshay Kumar’s courtroom drama

Mumbai: The second instalment of the super-hit franchise ‘Jolly LL.B’ – Jolly LL.B 2 – starring superstar Akshay Kumar has released today. The trailer proved to be a massive success and was loved by the audiences!

The Subhash Kapoor directorial, which also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, promises to be a complete entertainer which could be a healthy blend of comedy, emotions and drama.

‘Jolly LL.B 2’ is Akshay’s first film to release this year and the Khiladi has three more movies slated to hit the silverscreen in 2017.But for the moment we will focus on Akshay’s Jolly avatar.

In this post, we will give you three reasons to watch Akshay’s ‘Jolly LL.B 2’. Here we go:

Akshay Kumar: This is a reason big enough to watch the film.

Star cast: With actors like Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla on board, we know for sure that we will see some of the finest performances on screen.

Jolly LL.B first instalment: Starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, the first instalment of the franchise was received well by the audiences. The courtroom drama had a gripping storyline that could keep audiences glued to their seats. Going by the first installment's success, we can expect the second one to be more captivating.