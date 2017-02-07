'Jolly LL.B 2' row: I respect High Court's decision, says Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently stated that the changes have been made in his upcoming film 'Jolly LL.B 2' as directed by The Bombay High Court's Aurangabad Bench. The 49-year-old star also mentioned that the movie will release on time i.e. February 10 this year.

"I respect High Court's decision. They must have made the decision keeping everything in mind. It's the High Court, you have to abide by their rules and I always believe in abiding by the rules and we have made the changes. There is no argument about it. There will be four cuts in one scene and that whole thing has been done. The movie is releasing on February 10," Akshay was quoted as saying.

On Monday, the team of 'Jolly LL.B 2' was reportedly ordered to delete four scenes, which it held are defamatory to the judiciary and could amount to contempt of court.

A Division Bench of Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice K.K. Sonawane also ordered the Central Board of Film Certification to certify the film afresh after implementing the cuts in the Akshay Kumar starrer.

The order follows a report by a court-appointed three-member committee of experts, comprising Senior Advocates R.N. Dhorde and V.J. Dixit and medico Dr Prakash Kanade, petitioner-lawyer Ajaykumar Waghmare said from Nanded.

The committee viewed the film last Friday in Aurangabad and submitted its two-page report stating that a particular scene is "defamatory to the lawyers' profession and would be contempt of court".

They added that the visual or words also involved "defamation of the body of lawyers and undermines the dignity of lawyers and courts".

After taking the report on record, the judges ordered that the scenes objected to by the committee should be deleted and that the CBFC should re-certify the film, Waghmare said.

"This is a historic and significant order concerning any film in the country. It is also a lesson to the CBFC which certified the film during the pendency of the PIL, indicating some malpractices," Waghmare said.

The scenes ordered to be deleted include the ones in which a judge is shown crouching behind the dias, hurling of a shoe at a judge and an objectionable dialogue.

Slated for release on February 10, 'Jolly LLB 2' is a courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla, and is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor.

(With agency inputs)