Jolly LLB 2 Box Office collections: Akshay Kumar starrer inching closer to Rs 60 cr

New Delhi: People are showering their love on Akshay Kumar's latest outing 'Jolly LLB 2'. The film is receiving a positive word of mouth publicity and it has definitely helped at the Box Office windows.

The film happens to be a sequel to the 2013 hit film by the same name 'Jolly LLB'. The courtroom drama released on February 10, 2017, and is helmed by Subhash Kapoor.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the latest box office collections of 'Jolly LLB 2'.

#JollyLLB2 passes the crucial 'Monday test'... Fri 13.20 cr, Sat 17.31 cr, Sun 19.95 cr, Mon 7.26 cr. Total: ₹ 57.72 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2017

Jolly LLB' had Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla in the lead role. The second instalment has Akshay in the lead with Huma Qureshi opposite him. Also, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla play pivotal parts in the sequel.