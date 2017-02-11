Jolly LLB 2 Day 1 box office collection: Akshay Kumar's powerful performance rakes in Rs 13 cr
New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's stellar act in recently released 'Jolly LLB 2' has garnered a positive response from the audience as well as the critics. The film happens to be a sequel of the 2013 hit film by the same name 'Jolly LLB'.
Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the day 1 box office collections of 'Jolly LLB 2'.
He wrote:
#JollyLLB2 Fri ₹ 13.20 cr. India biz... Merits coupled with +ve word of mouth should help garner a lucrative total on Sat and Sun.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2017
'Jolly LLB' had Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla in the lead role. The second instalment has Akshay in the lead with Huma Qureshi opposite him. Also, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla play pivotal parts in the sequel.
The courtroom drama released on February 10, 2017. The film is directed by Subhash Kapoor.
