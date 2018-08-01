हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
paltan

JP Dutta's 'Paltan' gang set to impress—Check first look poster, trailer date

It stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood in the lead.

New Delhi: After unveiling the first looks of each of the main leads in 'Paltan'. The makers have released the first official poster of the war drama by JP Dutta. Just like his previous outings 'Border', 'LOC Kargil', 'Refugee' and 'Umrao Jaan' etc, 'Paltan' too happens to have an ensemble star cast.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #PaltanTrailer out tomorrow... Presenting the first look poster of #Paltan... Directed by JP Dutta... 7 Sept 2018 release.

The trailer will be unveiled on August 2, 2018. 'Paltan' is based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967 which took place along the Sikkim border. The film will showcase how Indian army battled it out with the Chinese forces at the border.

It stars Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Choudhary, Siddhanth Kapoor to name a few. The film will hit the screens on September 7, 2018.

The war drama is an ambitious project which has been in the news for quite some time now. Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan too was set to star in the project but eventually, he could not be a part of the film and his exit did raise a few eyeballs.

So, are you excited to watch this period war film?

 

