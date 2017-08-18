Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
The film will see Varun essaying a double role.
Mumbai: A brand new poster of ‘Judwaa 2’, a remake of Salman Khan’s 1990s super-hit film ‘Judwaa’, has been unveiled. Starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, the comedy has been directed by David Dhawan.
Check out the brand new poster here:
Dussehra is bound to be twice as fun with #Judwaa2 #TrailerAug21 @Varun_dvn @taapsee @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi #SajidNadiadwala #DavidDhawan pic.twitter.com/Gis8uJyVO0
— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) 18 August 2017
Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film that promises to be a masala entertainer is slated to release on Dussehra i.e. September 29, 2017.