Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

The film will see Varun essaying a double role.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 09:18
Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Mumbai: A brand new poster of ‘Judwaa 2’, a remake of Salman Khan’s 1990s super-hit film ‘Judwaa’, has been unveiled. Starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, the comedy has been directed by David Dhawan.

Check out the brand new poster here:

The film will see Varun essaying a double role.

Jointly produced by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film that promises to be a masala entertainer is slated to release on Dussehra i.e. September 29, 2017.

