Judwaa 2 trailer: Varun Dhawan in a double role promises 'two' much fun! - Watch
The flick is slated to release on September 29 this year.
New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming film 'Judwaa 2' is finally out and, dayum, it looks like a complete laugh riot. In the 3 minute and 17 second-long video, the 30-year-old star can be seen acing his on-screen characters – Raja and Prem.
The movie has been directed by filmmaker David Dhawan and it will also feature a cameo appearance by superstar Salman Khan who was the protagonist in original 'Judwaa'. So, leave everything you are doing and watch the fun-filled trailer:
'Judwaa 2' is a remake of 1997 blockbuster 'Judwaa'. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in a pivotal role.
