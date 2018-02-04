Junglee: New still from Vidyut Jammwal starrer will leave you awestruck—See pic

New Delhi: Director of the Famous Hollywood film, 'The Mask', Chuck Russell is directing action-adventure film, 'Junglee'. The movie stars 'Commando' actor Vidyut Jammwal.

This isn't the first time that stars from the Hindi Film industry are collaborating with Hollywood. Actors like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are absolutely rocking the Hollywood world.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared an exclusive picture from the action-adventure film and wrote-

“Here's an EXCLUSIVE pic from the action-adventure film #Junglee... Stars Vidyut Jammwal... Hollywood director Chuck Russell [#TheMask, #ScorpionKing] tells a unique story of a family and their relationship with elephants.”

The film revolves around Ashwath, born and brought up in the jungles of Kerala. Much to his animal-activist father's disappointment, Ashwath goes on to become a big-shot veterinarian in the big city of Mumbai.

When Ashwath returns to Kerala after years he decides to expose and fight against the elephant poaching racket in the country.

The movie is slated to release on October 19, 2018 and is produced by Junglee Pictures.

(With PTI Inputs)