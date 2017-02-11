'Kaabil' director Sanjay Gupta starts writing next film
PTI | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 13:35
Mumbai: Elated with the box office success of "Kaabil, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has already started working on the script of his next venture.
The 47-year-old filmmaker, who waited long for a hit, took to Twitter to announce the news.
"My favourite writing desk in the corner of my room in Khandala. A new journey begins," Sanjay wrote alongside a picture of his desk.
The Hrithik Roshan-starrer came as a huge relief for the filmmaker, who faced a series of debacles with films like "Woodstock Villa", "Acid Factory" and "Jazbaa" not creating any magic at the ticket window.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 13:35
