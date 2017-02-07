Kaabil: Here's how much Hrithik Roshan starrer has minted so far

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Kaabil' has emerged as the second biggest hit of the on-going year. Apparently, the word-of-mouth publicity has had a clear impact on the Box Office figures. Now, it is being said that the Sanjay Gupta directorial has minted over Rs 121 crore in just 13 days.

According to a BollywoodLife report, the movie collected Rs 2.97 crore (approx) on Monday. However, its earnings were much higher on Sunday. The report further states that it made Rs 11.88 crore on day 12.

The flick is expected to do a decent business this week also.

'Kaabil' also features actress Yami Gautam, who has shared screen space with the 'Bang Bang!' star for the first time.

It clashed with superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees' at the Box Office.