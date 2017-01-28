close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

'Kaabil' Hrithik Roshan will be working with THIS famous filmmaker soon?

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 10:52
&#039;Kaabil&#039; Hrithik Roshan will be working with THIS famous filmmaker soon?
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Indian cinema's Greek god Hrithik Roshan proved that is he indeed 'Kaabil' of clicking with the masses and classes alike with his latest film. The Sanjay Gupta directorial 'Kaabil' opened with rave reviews and decent business at the box office.

Now, the buzz is that Hrithik is going to work with none other than Kabir Khan soon. According to Pinkvilla.com, the film in question will have Hrithik in the lead with Kabir directing it and Sajid Nadiadwala producing the project.

The report quotes a source as saying, “For the longest time Kabir and Hrithik have been planning to work together in a film produced by Sajid. However, Kabir got busy with Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and then Tubelight. In the meanwhile, Hrithik took on Mohenjo Daro. But the trio will finally be coming together this year.”

Well, this surely has made us wonder what the film is going to be like?

First Published: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 10:52

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.