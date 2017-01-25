Kaabil movie review: Hrithik Roshan's eyeful revenge must be watched!

January 25 happens to be a day of big clash between two Bollywood biggies. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan let their fans rejoice over 'Raees' and 'Kaabil' respectively. So, let's get to the point of discussing how I feel 'Kaabil' fared while watching it on the big screen.

The film, first of all, has been rightly titled 'Kaabil', for it shows how even a shortcoming of any form can be turned into the biggest of human strength. So, as we all know Hrithik Roshan (Rohan Bhatnagar) and Yami Gautam (Supriya aka Su) play visually challenged people. Their incredibly difficult journey takes the story forward.

So, Rohan is a blind man who is perfectly adept at leading a normal daily life. He knows how to cook in the kitchen, fix a kid's cycle and even dance (yes, Hrithik has to dance).

Then he meets Supriya through a friend and then their match seems picture perfect. Yami as Su brings a kind of freshness to the frame which has a feel good factor, plus pairing opposite a superstar sure is going to boost her career graph.

Rohan has a strong mind and counts the steps to keep a track of all his movements. Together, Rohan and Su make a happy couple, who dream of building their own castle but their love story finds a villain in the form of actor Rohit Roy.

The Roy brothers Rohit and Ronit have done a fab job. The basic plot moves ahead after Chhota Bhai Rohit (Amit) along with his friend Wasim try to misbehave with Su and later rape her.

The grave crime leaves Su devastated and Rohan completely disillusioned. This tragedy makes their lives turn topsy-turvy. The lack of any support from police makes their life more difficult. Why? (take a guess, guys). Well, bada bhai Ronit is a politician!!!

Ronit speaks fluent Marathi and his act is sharp, crisp and praiseworthy. Director Sanjay Gupta has utilised the Roy brothers in a way which will surely make others take notice of their immense potential. Also, 'Haider' actor Narendra Jha is a delight to watch.

What prompts Rohan to seek his big revenge will leave you saddened and grief-stricken. However, his style and promptness in taking full revenge through high voltage drama will give you thrills.

The second half of 'Kaabil' gains pace and wants you to see the end, although by that time we all know what is going to happen. Yet that curiosity of watching justice prevail helps you sail through.

Hrithik has done a great job when it comes to acting. Camera work by Sudeep Chatterjee and Ayananka Bose deserves a special mention while music by Rajesh Roshan is a treat!

We can safely say, Hrithik delivers a 'Kaabil' performance, so book your tickets asap!