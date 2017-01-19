close
'Kaabil' vs 'Raees': Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan's Wednesday face-off gets more intense!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 17:44
New Delhi: By now, we all know that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' and actor Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' will be clashing at the  Box Office on January 25 this year. But, their battle just got more intense.

Earlier, the Sanjay Gupta directorial was releasing in the evening shows ie 6pm onwards. Now, the latest reports claim that the Yami Gautam starrer will be hitting the silver screen from the Wednesday morning.

The latest development clearly implies that the SRK-Duggu face-off will be much more intense now. Obviously, both the flick will affect each other's business. 

"Earlier, #Kaabil was to release from 6 pm onwards... Decision changed... #Kaabil shows will now commence from morning itself on 25 Jan," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday.

'Raees' was originally scheduled to release on Eid last year. The filmmakers decided to change the release date of the Rahul Dholakia directorial as it was clashing with Salman Khan's 'Sultan'.

First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 14:48

