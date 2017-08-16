close
'Kaalakaandi' release date changed over CBFC cuts

A new release date will be announced shortly.

IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 19:07
&#039;Kaalakaandi&#039; release date changed over CBFC cuts

Mumbai: The makers of "Kaalakaandi", which was slated to hit the screens on September 8, have decided to change the release date after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested some cuts.

According to a statement issued on behalf of the makers on Wednesday, they have decided to postpone the release date to be able to have sufficient time to complete the censor process following the suggested cuts.

A new release date will be announced shortly, the statement read.

"Kaalakandi" stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

Directed by debutant Akshat Verma, writer of the cult film "Delhi Belly", the dark comedy is the story of six characters from different worlds -- urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.

