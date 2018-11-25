हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor shaves off his beard, shares first look

The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster.

Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor shaves off his beard, shares first look

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Kabir Singh' which is the remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film and fans eagerly await more details about the venture.

Shahid took to Instagram to share his look from the film and we can't help but wonder where is the actor's beard! Yes, Shahid has shaved his beard off and we couldn't be more surprised. The actor looks stunning as ever and the internet seems to be in love with his no beard look.

Check out the pic here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster.

'Kabir Singh' will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

Earlier, actress Tara Sutaria who will make her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' was to play the lead but she backed out of the project. To replace Tara, Kiara was roped in.

Expressing her happiness over being a part of the film, Kiara had earlier written on Twitter, "#WaitForIt This is NOT a still from the Arjun Reddy remake but our film shoot begins today! wishing the team an amazinggg start!!! All the best @shahidkapoor @imvangasandeep @ashwinvarde @TSeries @MuradKhetani and team #ArjunReddy can’t wait to join you’ll super soon”

Tags:
Shahid KapoorKabir SinghShahid Kapoor in Kabir SinghArjun Reddy remake

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close