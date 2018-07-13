हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajol

Kajol and Ajay Devgn to team up for 'Taanaji- The Unsung Warrior'? Here's what we know

The leading lady of the film might be none other than Kajol.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn gave a sweet surprise to all his fans when he announced his upcoming big venture 'Taanaji-The Unsung Warrior'. The actor unveiled the first look of the film about a year ago which is based on Subedar Taanaji Malusare. Taanaji was an able warrior who fought for his people, motherland and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The period film is based on one of the glorious chapters of Indian history and will be directed by Om Raut. The movie will have an ensemble star cast besides Ajay and as per a DNA report, the leading lady of the film might be none other than Kajol.

A source told DNA, "It’s likely that Kajol will play the female lead opposite Ajay in the movie. If she gives her nod, she will essay the role of Taanaji’s wife. Although, essentially it’s a war film, it also focuses on the relationship between the Maratha warrior and his wife."

The source added that “Kajol’s Marathi dialect is perfect and the role suits her. When she heard the part, she was excited about it,” 
“The mapping, layout, paperwork, designing and planning are happening right now. The makers have locked some locations outside Mumbai and have even started building the sets.”

Well, it will indeed be exciting to watch the real-life couple team up for a project after nearly 10 years! Ajay and Kajol last shared screen space in U Me Aur Hum, which released back in the year 2008.

