हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajol

Kajol starrer 'Helicopter Eela' gets a new release date

Bollywood actress Kajol's comeback film 'Helicopter Eela' has got a new release date.

Kajol starrer &#039;Helicopter Eela&#039; gets a new release date

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol's comeback film 'Helicopter Eela' has got a new release date.

Noted film critic and Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the new release date. He wrote, "Initially slated for 14 Sept 2018 release, #HelicopterEela will now arrive one week earlier: 7 Sept 2018... Stars Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhury... Directed by Pradeep Sarkar... Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada [PEN] presentation. "

An Indian Express report had quoted the maker as saying, "Eela is a story of a single mother and an aspiring singer (Kajol) who gives up all her dreams to raise her only child (Riddhi Sen). Her son who is a typical young millennial doesn’t want his mother’s life to revolve around him. Being an overprotective mother, she decides to join her son’s college, which eventually leads to her invading the son’s privacy.”

Talking about her role in Helicopter Eela, Kajol had told the daily, As a mother, I felt a real connection with Eela’s character. She loves her son unconditionally and has built her life around him. But as he grows up, she finds herself becoming more and more dispensable. She has also put her life and dreams on hold like so many mothers do. This is a life situation that so many women face once their kids grow up. And, one that I will inevitably face is, what do I do now? How do I hold on to my baby? In a way, Helicopter Eela is a coming of age film, more for Eela rather than it is for her son!”

Helmed by  Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Helicopter Eela stars National-Award winning Bengali actor Riddhi Sen. The film is slated to release a week before the initial release date.

Tags:
KajolHelicopter EeelaPradeep SarkarRiddhi Sen

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close