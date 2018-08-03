हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kajol to launch 'Helicopter Eela' trailer on her birthday

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor, Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol's son.

Mumbai: As a treat for her fans, actress Kajol will launch the trailer of her forthcoming film 'Helicopter Eela' on her birthday on Sunday.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film also stars the National Award-winning actor, Riddhi Sen, who will be playing Kajol`s son.

Written by Mitesh Shah, 'Helicopter Eela' will see Kajol playing a single mother and an aspiring singer. The movie is co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Ltd. It is slated to release on September 7.

The trailer will be released in the presence of her husband-actor-producer Ajay, and co-star Riddhi along with Sarkar. 

The film's spokesperson confirmed the news to IANS. 

In an interview with IANS earlier this year, Kajol described the film as 'sweet and funny'. 

"It is a sweet and funny film. Riddhi will be seen as my son. We all are very excited about the film." 

